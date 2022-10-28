BJP MP calls Delhi Jal Board babu, ‘ghatiya aadmi’

BJP MP Parvesh Verma in a video was seen getting into a heated argument with a Delhi Jal Board official and calling him “Besharam, ghatiya aadmi.”

The BJP MP said, “On visiting Chhath ghat near the Yamuna today, we found containers with poisonous chemicals there. This chemical will be put into the river. We asked the official present there who will be responsible for the harm to people.

“I repeatedly asked them not to put the chemicals into the Yamuna. How can I not be angered if officials don’t listen to me in this matter? If I have to talk in this manner for the benefit of the people of Delhi, then I have no problem, it’s right.”

