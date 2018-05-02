Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Jun 10th, 2020

    “Old is Gold “ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB

    Swardhuni Nagpur has organized “Old is Gold “ A Online musical concert of melodious songs on Face Book. It was first program by Swar Dhuni in Lock down period. Anshu Buty and Vandana Deshbhratar are sensation on the musical world of Nagpur. They are versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. It was their first on line show which was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and around the globe .

    On heavy demand from music lovers of Nagpur ,they has planned program . Mrs. Anshu Buty is a Music Teacher by Profession at same time she is a versatile singer and humble human being. Up till now Swardhuni has given many live shows at various halls of Nagpur. Swadhuni has proved their mettle in Nagpurs musical arena and now it is a brand name for quality programs. Swardhuni Entertainment has achieved remarkable position in Nagpurs cultural world.

    Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpur’s musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Swar Dhuni gp.

    Program starts with evergreen song ” Aayie Meherban…. …… sung by Anshu Buty. . Other singer was Vandana Deshbhratar . Both of them has coordinated the show and are back bone of Swardhuni . Sound , Light, Music arrangements was very good.

    Soulful songs Lena hoga janam hame….., Tuz se naraj Nahi Jindgi……, Tere aankho ke siva duniya me rakha kya hai……, Jayiye aap kaha jayenge…….., Choti choti si bat……., Rajni Gandha ful Tumhare…., Aayega Aanewala……., Haule haule chalo mere sajana….., Bechara Dil……, Mose chal kiye jay….., Abke sajan Sawan me…., Thoda hai thode ki jarurat hai…., Ek Pyar ka Nagma hai……, and many more presented by Singers.

    Hasta Hua Nurani Chehera …. Presented by Anshu and Vandana received loud applaud from audience and enthralls audience with bubbling energy.

    In the lock down period , Swardhuni has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Five hundred plus comments and compliments was there to the show. Many more music lovers has joined program. Both singers has done job of anchor nicely. They elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

    Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is a renowned academician, Principal and singer of our city ,extends his blessings to Organizers, for live program in this crucial days of Covid 19. He is having immense interest and liking to the field of music.

    At the beginning of program , Organizers’ welcome all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. . Anshu Buty and Vandana Deshbhratar extend their thanks to Ashish Buty , Abhijit, Shekhar, Sushma, Smita, Shirish Surya, Aanad Mohone, Shivkumar Bhutada, Avanti, Shubhangu, Sarvesh, Swakul, Sonali, Vijay, Sandeep, Rajesh Sonkusre, Sharang Sonak, Faian Sabri, Prashant Anwane, Jayant, Anjali Darvekar, Brijesh Segan, Prashant Khadiya, Sonali Aiyyar, Anuradha Patil, Askok Darokar, Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, Vijay Puranik, , and others who has helped them directly and indirectly.

    Program comes to end at 6.45 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.

