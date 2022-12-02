Nagpur: The Old High Court building, Nagpur’s first National Heritage monument, is illuminated displaying the G20 Summit 2023 logo to commemorate India’s G20 Presidency starting from December 1. Nagpur is one of the cities to host a G20 meeting in March 2023.

According to a report, hundred centrally-protected monuments, including UNESCO world heritage sites spread across the country, were lit up on Thursday as India assumed the Presidency of G20. The Archaeological Survey of India had said these 100 ASI sites will be lit up from December 1-7, and that all illuminated heritage structures “highlight the G-20 logo over the monument”.

Advertisement

India assumed the yearlong Presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations. The first meeting of G20 will be held in the first week of December in Udaipur when the G20 Sherpa meet will take place, the report said.

Advertisement

As India began its G-20 Presidency from Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

The ASI on Thursday also tweeted images of some of these sites, bearing the G20 logo.

On Wednesday, a senior official had said, “The size of the logo projected on the monuments will depend on the nature and design of the site”.

“At Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fathepur Sikri — all three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the logo will be projected on a unipole installed near the sites,” he had added.

There are 40 cultural and natural sites in total in India which have UNESCO World Heritage Site status, and most of the cultural sites are under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement