Oil Tanker Collides with Car on Yamuna Expressway in UP, 7 Killed

Mathura: At least seven people were killed after an oil tanker collided with a car near Naujheel police station on the Yamuna Expressway on Tuesday night. Mathura senior superintendent of police Gaurav Grover said: “Seven persons including two women died after an oil tanker collided with the car they were travelling in on Yamuna Expressway.”

Grover said, “The oil tanker was headed towards Agra. As per preliminary investigations, the tanker collided with the divider. During the collision, a car came between the tanker the divider. All those who were travelling in the car are dead. The families of the victims have been informed about the incident.”

“Bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem. Further probe is underway,” he added.