Office of MLC Sandip Joshi inaugurated in Laxmi Nagar, Nagpur

Nagpur: BJP State President and State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday inaugurated Public Relations Office of MLC and BJP leader Sandip Joshi on RPTS Road, Laxmi Nagar.

During the inauguration, Bawankule praised Joshi’s efforts in helping poor. He stated that the office would serve as a crucial link in addressing public grievances. Bawankule also stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra is progressing rapidly and leaders like Joshi are vital in reaching the grassroots. He added that Joshi has shown deep understanding of legislative and ministerial responsibilities within just two months.

Several prominent leaders graced the occasion, including former MLC Prof Anil Sole, MLC Dr Parinay Fuke, MLA Praveen Datke, BJP City President Dayashankar Tiwari, former MLC Nago Ganar, Arvi MLA Sumit Wankhede, Warora MLA Sanjay Deotale and Naresh Barde.

MLC Sandip Joshi said that his office will showcase BJP’s history and resolve citizens’ issues. The event also honoured meritorious students of the ‘Sobat Palakatva’ project by Shri Siddhivinayak Seva Trust. The programme was anchored by BJP’s Vinod Shinde, with a vote of thanks by Vinay Dani.

