OCW to visit every consumer…

Nagpur: To assess citizens’ satisfaction with our services, OCW employees will visit every consumer in the coming days to conduct a survey. This initiative aims to enhance customer service and improve service reliability for all residents.
We request all citizens to verify the identity of the employees by checking their official ID cards. Please remain cautious and report any suspicious activity to our call center or inform the zone office immediately.
It may be a small inconvenience but your cooperation is crucial to serve you better. The survey will end on March 31, 2025.
For any water supply-related inquiries, consumers can contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or send an email to contact@ocwindia.com.