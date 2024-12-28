OCW to visit every consumer…

Advertisement













Nagpur: To assess citizens’ satisfaction with our services, OCW employees will visit every consumer in the coming days to conduct a survey. This initiative aims to enhance customer service and improve service reliability for all residents.

We request all citizens to verify the identity of the employees by checking their official ID cards. Please remain cautious and report any suspicious activity to our call center or inform the zone office immediately.

Advertisement

Wenesday Rate Saturday 28 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,600/- Gold 22 KT 71,200/- Silver / Kg 82,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

It may be a small inconvenience but your cooperation is crucial to serve you better. The survey will end on March 31, 2025.

For any water supply-related inquiries, consumers can contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or send an email to contact@ocwindia.com.