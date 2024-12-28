Empress Mill area in Nagpur: From serene haven to urban hell, residents face horrid time!!

Advertisement













Nagpur: Once celebrated for its tranquillity and picturesque surroundings, the Empress Mill area near Gandhisagar Lake in Nagpur has now devolved into a chaotic and unlivable space. The transformation of this historically serene neighbourhood into an epicentre of urban mismanagement has left residents disheartened and desperate for solutions.

A symphony of disturbance

Residents awake not to the chirping of birds but to the harsh cacophony of construction activities starting as early as 5:30 a.m. The relentless pounding of machinery disrupts the peace, leaving many struggling with sleep deprivation. “We can no longer enjoy even a single quiet morning,” laments a long-time resident of the area.

Public spaces turned unsanitary

Adding to the woes, open defecation and bathing in open spaces have become an alarming norm. Labour colonies, established hastily to accommodate construction workers, lack adequate sanitation facilities. As a result, the streets are littered with waste, creating an unhygienic environment. “The stench is unbearable. We can’t even step out without covering our noses,” shares a homemaker.

Haven for drug abuse

To make matters worse, the streets have turned into hotspots for drug abuse. “Teenagers and young adults gather here in groups, openly consuming substances,” says another resident. The rampant drug use has heightened the sense of insecurity among locals, especially parents concerned about their children’s safety.

Loss of natural beauty

What was once a verdant locale teeming with migratory birds has been reduced to barren land. The greenery that once provided solace and charm has been replaced by dust and debris from unchecked construction. “We used to see flocks of migratory birds by the lake; now, all we see is polluted water and rubble,” says a retired teacher.

A cry for action

The deteriorating conditions have left residents grappling with daily challenges. They have made numerous appeals to local authorities, but their grievances have largely fallen on deaf ears. “We have approached the municipal corporation several times, but no concrete action has been taken,” asserts a resident, who has been leading a local resident’s association.

The residents suggest that an urgent intervention is needed to address the spiralling issues in the Empress Mill area. Key recommendations include:

• Regulated construction activities: Imposing time restrictions to ensure construction work does not commence in the early morning

• Improved aanitation: Establishing adequate toilet and bathing facilities for labourers to prevent open defecation.

• Increased security measures: Deploying regular police patrols to curb drug abuse and ensure public safety.

• Environmental restoration: Initiating tree plantation drives and cleaning the area to restore the natural habitat.

As the residents of Empress Mill area struggle to reclaim their once-idyllic neighbourhood, their plea for immediate attention from the authorities grows louder. Their hope lies in collective action to restore the harmony and beauty that this historic locale was once known for.