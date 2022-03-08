OCHRI – Women’s Day

Orange City Hospital and Research Institute (OCHRI) is humbled to have completed 25 years of public service. Over the years, OCHRI has built a workplace where women thrive.

Newly appointed all women board members comprise of Dr. Vidya Nair as the Vice-Chairperson, Dr. Usha Nair as the Managing Director, Smt. Divya Nair and Dr. Vinaya Nair as the Directors. Around 250 women in various capacity serve and care for patients from doctors, nurses, technicians, administrative staff and housekeeping. OCHRI is a true representation of how the organization has forged women’s empowerment in the city.

We value and celebrate today the women of OCHRI and worldwide as we share the courage and strength to be resilient through all the challenges ahead. OCHRI looks forward to accelerating and creating an inclusive environment with more visibility for women collectively in times to come.