Cyber crook robs Finance Co Director of Rs 9.22 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: A cyber crook robbed a Director of a Finance Company to the tune of Rs 9.22 lakh by fraudulently transferring the amount from his bank account.

The victim, Rajesh Krishnagopal Lakhotia (45), who runs Worth Capital Finance Pvt Ltd, at 6/A, 1st Floor, Pushp Kunj, Ramdaspeth, lodged a complaint with the police that he has an account in Bank of Baroda. On February 5, an unidentified person transferred Rs 9.22 lakh from his account to another account online and duped him. The crime came to notice of Lakhotia after two days.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by Lakhotia, a resident of G/102, Gorepeth, opposite G S College of Commerce & Economics, Sitabuldi Police registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66(C)(D) of the Information Technology Act, and started the probe.