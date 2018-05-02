OCHRI commemorates Death anniversary of Late Shri.Ravi Nair

11th July is death anniversary of Late Shri.Ravi Nair, Co-founder of Nairsons Group. Orange City Hospital & Research Institute, the pilot project of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited is dedicated to his memory.

Shri.Ravi Nair lost his life in prime of youth only due to lack of proper and timely medical care. Hence Shri.Udaybhaskar Nair conceptualized OCHRI; a tertiary health care center wherein all kind of serious patients can be admitted and managed.

OCHRI is a unique working model which has been studied by many management schools wherein NAIRSONS family led by Shri.Udaybhaskar Nair does not benefit from the profits of OCHRI for their personal gains but puts them back to society through various social undertakings.

Remembrance floral offerings to statue of Shri.Ravi Nair were offered by all OCHRI family members led by Dr.Anup Marar, Director- OCHRI & Dr.Vidya Nair Director- Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited and on 11th July 2019. Nagpurians from all strata of life also came to offer their tributes.

On this solemn occasion, OCHRI family reaffirmed their commitment to serve with compassion, care and ethics as homage to the departed soul. Simha Chalam, Roy Thomas, Sunil Sure, Priya Sashi, Dr.Noorul Ameen, Pravin Mungal, Bharti Badwaik, Saramma Samuel, Ravindra Dhande, Roshan Gotekar & others partook in the proceedings.