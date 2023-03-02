O Rang Barse… Markets, revellers in Nagpur gear up to celebrate Holi with full vigour

Nagpur: The first sun rays on Tuesday the March 7 will usher the much-awaited festival – the Festival of Colours. The evergreen song Rang barse bheege chunar wali, rang barse would be enjoyed by all and Bura Mat Mano Holi Hai will be the buzzword to greet the revellers who are gearing to celebrate the colour fun with full vigour in Orange City.

The Nagpur markets have been decked up with shops selling different colours and pichkaris (water guns) ahead of Holi. Organic colours will be in great demand as a means of abundant caution. There are also several shops selling traditional and chemical colours. The most popular, however, seems to be the ‘Herbal Gulal’, following warnings issued during Holi to stay vary of chemically adulterated colours. Different masks of renowned personalities as well as scary characters are on sale. Stalls, thelas have been set up across the city selling colours, pichkaris, caps, artificial wigs and moustaches and stalls of ready-made traditional dishes and a lot more.

The demand for organic or eco-friendly colours that are not harmful to health is the buzzword. The revellers would plan buying the eco-friendly colours even though they are priced higher as they are much safer and not harmful to the skin. The Pichkaris that could turn the kids crazy are dotting the market. The water guns on various themes are all over the market. Masks with faces of popular personalities are on display and would be the most sought after stuff.

Talk about Holi celebrations and would be a treat to the palate. Puran Poli, Gujiyas, crisp papads, masala kachoris and a lot more. Food is integral to every festival in India. It is the perfect time to throw yourselves to the festive zeal with playful moments and adoring meals. This Holi, eat to your heart’s content! Whether it’s an intimate affair or an elaborate gala.

During the past few years the Festival of Colours, Holi, has changed a lot. Its only reason is that the festival is not limited to use of or Gulal. New Holi items have flooded markets in the city. Just like Diwali, Nagpur is known for celebrating Holi with passion.

