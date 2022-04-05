NYA confronts Himalaya Pharmaceuticals over ‘Halal’ policy in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The National Youth Alliance (NYA), led by its President Rahul Pande, along with workers confronted Himalaya Pharmaceutical Company’s outlet situated at Shankar Nagar Square in Nagpur over its “Halal” declaration. NYA also posted video of the same on their YouTube channel.

Pande said that the company’s ‘Halal’ policy is an absolute betrayal of over 100 crore Hindus in our country and the company should immediately apologize for the same. “The company is trying to imply a specific agenda on this country by providing Halal products to all the communities residing in the nation. If the company wishes to market itself on such things then they should know NYA is capable of giving them a swift and suitable answer,” warned Pande .

NYA supporters also pasted banners inside the store of pharmaceutical giant in order to make customers aware of their Halal policy.

