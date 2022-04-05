All you need to know about Billy Bunny.

Advertisement

Billy Bunny is a recent development in the Web3 space. NFT marketplace is growing at a rapid pace. There is no doubt that NFT is going to be the future. They are, in fact, the talk of the town. Their total trade volume can say it. Last year, it was about $40 Billion, and this year, it is expected to grow more and reach a height of $70 Billion.

Many developments take place every day in the NFT space. It is challenging for anyone to keep track of the events happening in the NFT space. NFT is a fast-evolving sector that sees a lot of development every day.

Billy Bunny is a new NFT collection. Four thousand nine hundred ninety-nine unique bunnies are looking for Billy Bunnies. Billy Bunnies are meta-world famous rabbits. Its description says that the Notorious Billy Bunny just gave his orders. He has tasked his entire crew with an official three-pronged mission.

1. Leave the metaverse.

2. Escort you in WEB3.0

3. Help you to mint your way in BunnyLand.

The Roadmap

A roadmap of any NFT collection tells anyone the plan of the collection. It also tells us whether any NFT collection will survive in the future or not. It has a very well-planned roadmap. Its roadmap includes a pathway from an excellent game experience to the introduction of the comic.

1. Game Experience

Its description says that get ready for a fantastic experience on the Sandbox. They will soon launch a series of gameplay on the Sandbox. This awesome meteoric ascension will reflect in their dear bunnies’ valuation.

2. Metaverse Investment

They are planning to invest massively in various Metaverse. They have decided to distribute their 50% profit as per their DAO’s regulation.

3. Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

They have an excellent DAO system. As we know, governance is the key. They systemically consult the community on our ambitious investment strategy topics. It looks like they have adopted a solid governance system for their future.

4. Merchandising

After the launch of their gameplay and the introduction of DAO, they have decided to launch their merchandise also. A world-famous designer has crafted a full-blown merchandising collection. They will make bunnies colorful and attractive just for you. Moreover, they will also add some unmatchable “swag” in multiple Metaverse with a vibrant clothing line.

5. Events

They will advertise upcoming initiatives to expand their network and offer a unique spectrum of merchandising to their esteem holders. With the most compact and influential community, they will shoot inside and outside the Metaverse.

6. The Comic

They have added a fun yet attractive section on their Roadmap. This is the comic. This will surely attract some unique people to become holders of this NFT.

How can you mint a Billy Bunny?

To mint a Billy Bunny, the following steps are required.

1. Install the MetaMask extension in your Chrome Browser.

2. Then, connect your wallet to MetaMask.

3. Register your wallet during the raffle to access the Minting.

4. Approve the pop-up of the transaction on MetaMask. After approving, you can now safely mint your Majestic Bunny.

Pro Tip: You need to have enough ETH in your wallet to cover gas and NFT mint fees.

