NVCC urges Collector to permit hotels, restaurants to stay open till 11 pm

Nagpur: A delagation of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), led by President Ashwin Mehadia, met the District Collector Vimla R recently. The delegation submitted a memorandum demanding extension of business timings for hotels and restaurants till 11 pm.

The NVCC President Mehadia said that the State Government has eased Covid-19 restrictions and given permission for regular business activities in Maharashtra. But the local administration has permitted business of hotels and restaurants till 10 pm only. “Pune Municipal Corporation, on October 11, has permitted hotels and restarants to remain open till 11 pm even though the percentage Covid-19 cases higher than Nagpur. In Nagpur, the corona infection percentage is continuously at 0.5 percent,” Mehadia stressed.

The Chamber Joint Secretary Swapnil Ahirkar said that last year too, hotel industry was unlocked from November 2020 but was under the shadow of lockdown from March to July, 2021. The lockdown hit the hotel industry hard. Therefore, the local administration, on the lines of Pune Municipal Corporation, should grant hotels and restaurants permission to stay open till 11 pm every day, Ahirkar demanded.