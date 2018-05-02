NVCC to fete Anand Nirban on July, 20

Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce, (NVCC) to mark completion of 75 years of its existence, has organised a Programme at Hotel Tuli Imperial, Ramdaspeth, at 6 pm on July 20, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, will be the Chief guest.

A Magazine on the glorious 75 years journey ‘Amrut Pushpa’ will be released, Senior journalist Shri Anand Nirban will be felicitated book return on Astrology by Anand Nirban was released by Shri Vajpayee Ji in Delhi When he was Prime Minister of India Anand Nirban has work in many Newspapers and also is secretary of vidarbha seva samitee.

Hemant Gandhi, President of NVCC, has appealed to all associated organisations and members to be present. The programme is being organised under Presidentship of Prakash Mehadia, while B C Bhartia is the Convenor of the organising Committee.

Sanjay Agrawal, Secretary has informed that a musical will also be held. MLAs, Mps, ministers from state and center, top officials also have been invited, Agrawal said, Arjundas Ahuja, Ashwin Mehadia, Faruqe Akbani, Vice Presidents; Sachin Puniyani, Treasurer, Ramavtar Totala, Umesh Patel, Swapnil Ahirkar, Joint Secretaries; Shabbir Shakir, PRO; Raju Makhija, SIO, are working hard for success of the event.