Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Jul 19th, 2019

NVCC to fete Anand Nirban on July, 20

Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce, (NVCC) to mark completion of 75 years of its existence, has organised a Programme at Hotel Tuli Imperial, Ramdaspeth, at 6 pm on July 20, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, will be the Chief guest.

A Magazine on the glorious 75 years journey ‘Amrut Pushpa’ will be released, Senior journalist Shri Anand Nirban will be felicitated book return on Astrology by Anand Nirban was released by Shri Vajpayee Ji in Delhi When he was Prime Minister of India Anand Nirban has work in many Newspapers and also is secretary of vidarbha seva samitee.

Hemant Gandhi, President of NVCC, has appealed to all associated organisations and members to be present. The programme is being organised under Presidentship of Prakash Mehadia, while B C Bhartia is the Convenor of the organising Committee.

Sanjay Agrawal, Secretary has informed that a musical will also be held. MLAs, Mps, ministers from state and center, top officials also have been invited, Agrawal said, Arjundas Ahuja, Ashwin Mehadia, Faruqe Akbani, Vice Presidents; Sachin Puniyani, Treasurer, Ramavtar Totala, Umesh Patel, Swapnil Ahirkar, Joint Secretaries; Shabbir Shakir, PRO; Raju Makhija, SIO, are working hard for success of the event.

Happening Nagpur
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
Nagpur Crime News
Notorious Naushad of Ippa gang nabbed
Notorious Naushad of Ippa gang nabbed
14-year old boy cheated of Rs 80,000 in laptop deal in Bajaj Nagar
14-year old boy cheated of Rs 80,000 in laptop deal in Bajaj Nagar
Maharashtra News
वृक्ष लागवड मोहीमेत लोकसहभाग गरजेचा- वन राज्यमंत्री डॉ. परिणय फुके
वृक्ष लागवड मोहीमेत लोकसहभाग गरजेचा- वन राज्यमंत्री डॉ. परिणय फुके
स्थापत्य समिती सभापती अभय गोटेकर यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
स्थापत्य समिती सभापती अभय गोटेकर यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
Hindi News
कांग्रेसी विधायक के बैनर से पंजा गायब
कांग्रेसी विधायक के बैनर से पंजा गायब
कोराडी में नए पावर प्लांट शुरू होने से नागपुर में और आएगी बारिश में रुकावट
कोराडी में नए पावर प्लांट शुरू होने से नागपुर में और आएगी बारिश में रुकावट
Trending News
No structural audit but all bridges in Nagpur district stand strong: PWD
No structural audit but all bridges in Nagpur district stand strong: PWD
No structural audit but all bridges in Nagpur district stand strong: PWD
No structural audit but all bridges in Nagpur district stand strong: PWD
Featured News
NT Exclusive : There’s nothing noble about medical profession in Nagpur
NT Exclusive : There’s nothing noble about medical profession in Nagpur
Wild pigeon trapped in nylon manja atop HT cable rescued by two alert youths
Wild pigeon trapped in nylon manja atop HT cable rescued by two alert youths
Trending In Nagpur
वृक्ष लागवड मोहीमेत लोकसहभाग गरजेचा- वन राज्यमंत्री डॉ. परिणय फुके
वृक्ष लागवड मोहीमेत लोकसहभाग गरजेचा- वन राज्यमंत्री डॉ. परिणय फुके
NVCC to fete Anand Nirban on July, 20
NVCC to fete Anand Nirban on July, 20
स्थापत्य समिती सभापती अभय गोटेकर यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
स्थापत्य समिती सभापती अभय गोटेकर यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
No structural audit but all bridges in Nagpur district stand strong: PWD
No structural audit but all bridges in Nagpur district stand strong: PWD
Notorious Naushad of Ippa gang nabbed
Notorious Naushad of Ippa gang nabbed
No structural audit but all bridges in Nagpur district stand strong: PWD
No structural audit but all bridges in Nagpur district stand strong: PWD
Dengue larvae found breeding at Hasanbagh-based school
Dengue larvae found breeding at Hasanbagh-based school
Mega Public Camp by MPCC on July 21 in city
Mega Public Camp by MPCC on July 21 in city
Two more units at KTPS will hit rain pattern hard in Nagpur: Environmentalists
Two more units at KTPS will hit rain pattern hard in Nagpur: Environmentalists
कोराडी में नए पावर प्लांट शुरू होने से नागपुर में और आएगी बारिश में रुकावट
कोराडी में नए पावर प्लांट शुरू होने से नागपुर में और आएगी बारिश में रुकावट
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145