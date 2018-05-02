NVCC honours Nuwal with ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ award

Nagpur: The Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), the traders body representing more than13 lakh members, organised Diwali Milan programme and felicitation function on Sunday.

Recognising the success of the Chairman of Solar Industries – Satyanarayan Nuwal — in the business world, the NVCC honoured him with the prestigious ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ award. The NVCC also felicitated other well-known industrialists and businessmen for their achievements in their respective fields.

Those also honoured were Ravleen Singh Khurana, CEO of Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialties Pvt Ltd, with ‘Vidarbha Ratna’ while Bhayyaji Rambhauji Rokde, Director of Rokde Jewellers; Naresh Bansilal Patni, Director of Patni Automobiles; and Omprakash Ahuja, Director of Ahuja Pen Mart with ‘Lifetime Achievement’ awards. Similarly, Nancy Karan Jaiswal was honoured with the prestigious ‘Lady Entrepreneur Award. The award ceremony was part of the NVCC’s annual ‘Diwali Milan Celebration held here.

Taking into account the current pandemic, limited members took part in the event held in Hotel Radisson Blu on Wardha Road. However, a large number of traders and others joined the event through on-line mode making it a mega event. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh; Maharashtra Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut; Rajya Sabha Member Dr Vikas Mahatme presented the awards. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also participated in the event and exchanged Diwali greetings with the traders.

In his brief address, Deshmukh said that the recent lockdown had negatively impacted trade and industry along with other sectors. “To a large extent we succeeded in minimising its impact in Maharashtra. But theCOVID-19 cases may go up if necessary precautions are not taken,” he said, appealing to all to take all possible steps to check the spread of the virus. Nitin Raut said that small and medium traders of the state have shown tremendous patience during the period of the lockdown. “The traders incurred heavy losses during the period but they extended all possible help to others,” he said adding that the State Government is making attempts to support all sections of the society so that they could overcome the losses.

At the outset, Ashwin Mehadia, President of NVCC, said that the traders have been struggling on various fronts. “They want help from the State and Central Governments,” he added seeking relaxation in taxes. Former Presidents of the chamber — B C Bhartia and Hemang Gandhi also addressed the traders. Ramavatar Totla, Secretary, conducted the proceedings while Sachin Punyani proposed a vote of thanks. Past presidents of the chamber, other office-bearers, representatives of various associations, political leaders and others also were present.