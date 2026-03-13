NVCC Flags MahaGST Portal Issues in Profession Tax Compliance

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Vidarbha regions 13 lac traders apex body Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce has raised serious concerns regarding multiple technical difficulties faced by taxpayers while complying with Profession Tax provisions on the MahaGST Portal & NVCC submitted detailed representation to Mr. Ranjit Deshmukh, Jt. Comm. Profession Tax of Nagpur Division. In this representation Chamber has highlighted several operational issues that are causing hardship to employers, professionals and tax practitioners across Maharashtra.

Shri Faroque Akbani, President NVCC said that the recent transition to the new portal system has resulted in widespread technical glitches, preventing taxpayers from smoothly making payments and filing Profession Tax returns despite their willingness to comply with the law.

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He also raised one of the primary issues in the representation relates to difficulties in accessing the Profession Tax modules on the portal. Many taxpayers have reported that even after successful login, their PTRC or PTEC registrations are not visible, or the system displays messages stating that the Profession Tax registration is not mapped with the user. As a result, taxpayers are unable to proceed with return filing or payment of taxes.

Shri Sachin Puniyani, Treasurer, NVCC raised that taxpayers are also facing problems while making Profession Tax payments through the portal. These issues include failure in challan generation, payment status not updating after successful bank transactions and delay in reflection of payments in the electronic ledger.

In some cases, the amount has been debited from the taxpayer’s bank account but is not reflected on the portal, creating reconciliation difficulties.

Several professionals and employers have also reported system errors during the final stage of return submission. The portal frequently shows validation errors without explanation or automatically logs users out during the filing process, forcing them to repeat the entire procedure. Another major concern raised is the non-generation of acknowledgement receipts even after successful return filing. This creates uncertainty for taxpayers and makes it difficult for them to maintain compliance records.

CA Ritesh Mehta, Convenor of Indirect Committee, NVCC has also highlighted difficulties faced by taxpayers who hold both PTRC (Employer Registration) and PTEC (Professional Enrolment). Many users are unable to link or access both registrations under a single login ID, which was previously possible. He also pointed out that many employers are unable to locate the relevant Profession Tax return forms after logging into the portal. In several instances, the return period is not visible or the system does not allow taxpayers to select the appropriate return period.

Further, the option to file revised returns is also not available in many cases, creating confusion regarding compliance requirements. This has made the compliance process more complicated for taxpayers.

The Chamber also noted that complaints raised with the portal helpdesk often remain unresolved for long periods, and responses provided are generic without addressing the specific technical issues faced by taxpayers.

Considering the widespread difficulties, the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce has requested the State Tax Department to grant extension of due dates for payment and filing of Profession Tax returns, and to consider waiver of late fees and penalties arising due to portal-related issues.

The Chamber has also urged the department to stabilise the portal’s technical functioning, improve helpdesk support and issue a detailed user guide for taxpayers and professionals.

The Chamber stated that while the trade and industry community supports the government’s initiative of digital tax administration, it is essential that the system functions smoothly to ensure ease of compliance & Maharashtra State Tax Department to urgently address the technical issues on the MahaGST Portal so that taxpayers across Maharashtra can comply with Profession Tax provisions without unnecessary hardship.

Shri Rajendra Deshmukh, Joint Commissioner of Professional Tax, Nagpur Division, stated that he would forward the Chamber’s report to the Commissioner of the Maharashtra State Tax Department and will help in resolving the above problems. Chamber member and President of the Nagpur Hotel Owners Association, Shri Bhavanishankar Dave, and Secretary, Shri Purushottam Joshi, were also present on the occasion. The above information was provided by Secretary, CA Hemant Sarda, in a press release.

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