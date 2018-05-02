NVCC felicitates Gadkari for bringing retail, wholesale trade under MSME

Nagpur: The Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) felicitated Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for bringing retail and wholesale trade under the ambit of MSME. In a small function held recently, NVCC President Ashwin Mehadia and office-bearers honoured Gadkari by offering him a shawl, shriphal and floral bouquet.

Mehadia, on the occasion, said that NVCC had been demanding for a long time to include retail and wholesale trade under the ambit of MSME. Due to persistent efforts of Gadkari, the demand has been met. “Inclusion of retail and wholesale trade under MSME is a landmark and timely decision that would help them avail requisite finances from banks and financial institutions under priority sector lending”, Mehadia said.

The Union Minister urged all the traders to register themselves on Udyam portal at the earliest to avail the benefits of MSME. He said, now under the revised guidelines, retail and wholesale trade will also benefit from priority sector lending under RBI guidelines.

Present bon the occasion include NVCC President Ashwin Mehadia, Hemant Gandhi, Vice Presidents Arjundas Ahuja, Farukbhai Akbani, Secretary Ramavatar Totla, Treasurer Sachin Puniyani, Joint Secretary Swapnil Ahirkar, Vidhan Agrawal and others, said a press release issued by NVCC.