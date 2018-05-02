Having lost their way, two goons land into Mankapur police custody

Nagpur: Having lost their way, two notorious goons landed into the custody of cops on bandobast duty at Zingabai Takli area of the city on Sunday. Luck ran out for both the criminals while returning to the city from Waki woods where they had gone to enjoy a liquor and drugs party. Cops later seized a country-made pistol and four live cartridges from their possession.

The two goons have been identified as Abhishek Iwnate (23), resident of Hudkeshwar, and Kunal Thakre (21), resident of Dighori.

According to media reports, the accused Iwnate and Thakre had gone to Waki woods near Nagpur on Sunday. Both enjoyed a feast and were under the influence of liquor and narcotics on their way back to the city on two-wheelers. They had reportedly planned to enter the city through Koradi Road and take different routes to reach their respective homes in Hudkeshwar and Dighori.

But midway, the goons, both having criminal records, entered the city through Mankapur. To their bad luck, a team of Mankapur cops was on bandobast duty and they spotted the two goons. On seeing the police, the duo tried to dodge the cops by escaping from the spot. But the police team, led by PSI Amit Mishra, chased them for almost a kilometre and intercepted them at Godhani.

During the interrogation, the two accused Iwnate and Thakre tried to mislead and hoodwing police. But after a search of a dicky of their two-wheeler, cops found a pistol and four bullets.

Mankapur cops registered an offence and put the two goons behind the bars. Further probe is underway.