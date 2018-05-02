NVCC discuss traders’ problems with DCP Matani

Nagpur: A meeting of NVCC delegation was held at the Lakadganj Police Station the other day to solve problems of the traders. NVCC President Ashwin Mehadia and former President Dipen Agrawal felicitated the newly appointed DCP Zone III Lohit Matani.

Dipen Agrawal, who is also CAMIT President, stessed the need for formation of Police-Vyapari Mitra Committee to resolve various problems being faced by traders. The problems faced by traders in Itwari, Shahid Square, Maskasath, Gandhibagh and other market places include encroachments on footpaths by hawkers, haththela owners, vegetable, fruit vendors and others. This creates lot of hardships customers. This problem should be solved immediately, he said.

After listening to the problems, DCP Matani assured of corrective measures soon.

Other members of NVCC delegation include Vice President Sanjay K Agrawal, Secretary Ram AvtarTotla, Sachin Punayani, Treasurer Sachin Puniyani, Shankar B Sugandh, and others.