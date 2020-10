Manmode appointed Shiv Sena’s Chief of Nagpur City

Nagpur: The Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appointed Pramod Manmode as Incharge Chief of Nagpur Mahanagar.

In a list released by the party, Mangesh Kashikar (Nagpur South, South-West), Kishore Parate (Nagpur West and Central) and Vishal Barbate (Nagpur North and East) have been appointed as Mahanagar Sanghatak. Deepak Kapse and Nitin Tiwari are new Nagpur City Chiefs for Nagpur Central, South and South-West and Nagpur North, East and West) constituencies respectively.

Bandu Talwelkar, Guddu Rahangdale, and Digambar Thakre have been appointed as Upamahanagar Pramukh. The Joint Contact Chiefs are Satish Harde, Shekhar Sawarbandhe and Kishore Kumeria.