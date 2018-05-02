NVCC burns Ravan to protest online trade, foreing companies

Nagpur: The Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), in a novel way to protest online trade and foreign companies, burned a poster of Demon King Ravan at its premises the other day.

The NVCC President Ashwin Mehadia, speaking on the occasion, said that due to increasing online trade, India’s well established retail traders and the traditional trading system are on the verge of annihilation. The small and middle traders are facing danger of extinction. Id the dire situation continues, the traders who are owners of their exdtablishments will be forced to work at the places of others, Mehadia lamented.

The Chamber Secretary Ramavatar Totla said that due to lack of transparency as well as strict guidelines from government, even customers are being put to loss. Because of rampant anti-competitive practices, the customers are being lured by online traders. This is forcing out the established traders from the market. The petty and small traders have to bear 5-7 percent more expenses in traditional business. Hence the government should levy the online trading companies with maximum GST so that the established traders could compete with them and also provide employment, Totla said.

Other present on the occasion include IPP Hemant Gandhi, Vice Presidents Arjundasa Ahuja, Farookhbhai Akbani, Sanjay K Agrawal, Treasurer Sachin Punyani, members Natwar Patel, Neeraj Khakkhar, Lokesh Chandwani, K Ahuja and others.