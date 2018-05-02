    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Published On : Mon, Nov 2nd, 2020

    A clean sweep by Dipsites from DPS Lava

    Health Quiz For Teenagers – QUESTEEN – 2020

    DPS LAVA bagged first and the third position in the finals at QUESTEEN – 2020

    The Team of Shlok Tiwari and Arnav Singh secured the first position and Team of Shantanu Yadav Std 9 and Shardul Kapoor std 7 secured third position. The Team securing first place received a cash price and a certificate.

    In A UNIQUE WAY TO CELEBRATE TEENAGE WEEK the MAHARASHTRA IAP IN ASSOCIATION WITH ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS NAGPUR organised an ALL MAHARASHTRA INTERSCHOOL HEALTH QUIZ COMPETITION titled ‘ *QUESTEEN* ‘for classes 7th – 9th.

    This competition was held in two stages.where questions related to health topics were posed to participants. Stage I PRE-FINALS was on October 26 Monday where a common online written test was conducted. Four teams from DPS Lava participated in the first stage out of which two teams could qualify for the finals.

    STAGE II FINALS : An online , LIVE quiz was held for the finalists on 30 th Oct 2020. Different rounds were organized in the quiz like nutrition round , celebrity in medicine round , direct answer round ,Visual round etc The students got the honour to interact with the esteemed team of doctors Dr. Shubhada Khirwadkar, Dr Sameer Pagey, Dr Mustafa Ali, Dr Archana Jaiswal and Dr Sanjay Marathe .

    Dr Bondhankar was the honourable guest for the finals.

