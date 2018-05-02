Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Oct 12th, 2020

    NVCC asks MSEDCL to ensure regular power supply during festival season

    Nagpur: A delegation of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), led by Farooque Akbani, Vice-President, met Dilip Dodke, Chief Engineer of MSEDCL, Amit Paranjpe, Superintendent Engineer (City), Narayan Amzare, Superintendent Engineer (Rural) recently. The delegation submitted a memorandum to the MSEDCL officials and demanded regular power supply to city and rural areas. Akbani said, for the last six months due CORONA-19 lockdown, traders are suffered huge financial losses. Government had given permission to traders to carry out business activities since unlock 1.

    “We are facing power outages at time mainly when we are at our shops,” he said. From this month, the festival season will commence. Taking this into consideration, MSEDCL should not disrupt power supply. Snapping power supply during business hours creates a lot of hardship for traders as well as consumers. Akbani demanded that MSEDCL should also withdraw fixed charges which are imposed in the electricity bills. “Fixed charges are inflating the electricity bills,” he said.

    “We are demanding the Government to help us and bail us out from the financial crisis,” he said. After giving patient hearing, Dilip Dodke, Amit Paranjpe and Narayan Amzare assured the delegation that they would take concrete steps to help traders as well as consumers.

    Other members of the delegation include executive committee members Dyaneshwar Rakshak and Shankar Sugandh.



    Trending In Nagpur
    भारत में पिछले 24 घंटे में दर्ज हुए 66,732 नए COVID-19 केस, कोरोनावायरस से 816 की मौत
    भारत में पिछले 24 घंटे में दर्ज हुए 66,732 नए COVID-19 केस, कोरोनावायरस से 816 की मौत
    Arun Motors – Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Limited Edition
    Arun Motors – Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Limited Edition
    NVCC asks MSEDCL to ensure regular power supply during festival season
    NVCC asks MSEDCL to ensure regular power supply during festival season
    बजाज के बाद अब Parle-G ने ‘ जहरीले ‘ चैनलों को विज्ञापन किया बंद
    बजाज के बाद अब Parle-G ने ‘ जहरीले ‘ चैनलों को विज्ञापन किया बंद
    Dal Mill,Rice Mills now included in Package Scheme of Incentives
    Dal Mill,Rice Mills now included in Package Scheme of Incentives
    Minor son of Rajnandgaon businessman kidnapped, deserted in Nagpur
    Minor son of Rajnandgaon businessman kidnapped, deserted in Nagpur
    Gold booty worth Rs 3.65 lakh stolen from woman’s house in Jaripatka
    Gold booty worth Rs 3.65 lakh stolen from woman’s house in Jaripatka
    Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: Mumbai-Nagpur corridor to have ‘Charkha’ bridge
    Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: Mumbai-Nagpur corridor to have ‘Charkha’ bridge
    TCS will be an additional compliance burden for assessees
    TCS will be an additional compliance burden for assessees
    पूर्णकालीन CAFO नहीं होने से आर्थिक व्यवहार चरमराया
    पूर्णकालीन CAFO नहीं होने से आर्थिक व्यवहार चरमराया
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145