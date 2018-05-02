NVCC asks MSEDCL to ensure regular power supply during festival season

Nagpur: A delegation of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), led by Farooque Akbani, Vice-President, met Dilip Dodke, Chief Engineer of MSEDCL, Amit Paranjpe, Superintendent Engineer (City), Narayan Amzare, Superintendent Engineer (Rural) recently. The delegation submitted a memorandum to the MSEDCL officials and demanded regular power supply to city and rural areas. Akbani said, for the last six months due CORONA-19 lockdown, traders are suffered huge financial losses. Government had given permission to traders to carry out business activities since unlock 1.

“We are facing power outages at time mainly when we are at our shops,” he said. From this month, the festival season will commence. Taking this into consideration, MSEDCL should not disrupt power supply. Snapping power supply during business hours creates a lot of hardship for traders as well as consumers. Akbani demanded that MSEDCL should also withdraw fixed charges which are imposed in the electricity bills. “Fixed charges are inflating the electricity bills,” he said.

“We are demanding the Government to help us and bail us out from the financial crisis,” he said. After giving patient hearing, Dilip Dodke, Amit Paranjpe and Narayan Amzare assured the delegation that they would take concrete steps to help traders as well as consumers.

Other members of the delegation include executive committee members Dyaneshwar Rakshak and Shankar Sugandh.





