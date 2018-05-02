Arun Motors – Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Limited Edition

Arun Motors Nagpur’s brand New Maruti Suzuki Dealership has launched the Vitara Brezza limited edition vehicle. The Limited-Edition variant of the Vitara Brezza comes equipped with all modern features like Touchscreen multimedia system, reverse parking camera, machine cut alloy wheels and is powered by the much awarded 1.5L Petrol Engine. The looks of the Limited Edition are further accentuated by Dual tone roof and chrome body cladding.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch Karan Patni – Managing Director Arun Motors Private Limited said that the Limited edition Brezza has been launched to celebrate the fact that Vitara Brezza is the fastest to reach 5.5 Lakh units in the compact SUV segment, and it remains the most loved Compact SUV in India.

Ravi Joshi – CEO Arun Motors said “The New Limited Edition Brezza further makes it a better value proposition, and the customer can further customize the vehicle with Maruti Genuine Accessories to suit his or her needs.”

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is also offering special offers on its entire range of vehicles considering the auspicious Navratri season, and customer can avail many benefits, such as offers up to Rs.62,000 on the Celerio.

Arun Motors has tied up with all major banks and financial institution and is offering easy EMI to customers at very attractive interest rates. Customers also have the option of 100% Funding on Maruti Suzuki vehicles for the festive period.

The 2020 Vitara Brezza starts at an introductory pricing of Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Nagpur) and customers can further avail offers upto Rs.40,000 during the Navratri period.

To know more and to test drive the Vitara Brezza, customers can visit the fully sanitised showroom of Arun Motors located at Patni Plaza, Khamla Ring Road, Nagpur or call at 9112211220 / 7709688800 / 7410028880. Customers can also e-book their vehicles in a completely contact less manner by visiting www.arunmaruti.com





