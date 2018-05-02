Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

NVCC appeals citizens to exercise their voting right in Oct 21 Assembly polls

Nagpur: Nag-Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), a leading organisation of 13 lakh Vidarbha traders, on Saturday held a meeting and took stock of current political sitaution in the country. The NVCC has appealed all citizens to exercise their voting right in the Assembly elections.

“Constitution of India has given every citizen right to vote. Country’s future depends on the votes cast in elections. Hence it is foremost responsibilty of every citizen to exercise his or her voting right,” the traders’ organisation stressed.

Voting for State Assembly elections will be held on Monday, October 21. Every citizen must spare time to vote in accordance with the directives of Election Commission. All political parties have fielded their candidates. Now it is the responsibilty of citizens to elect appropriate and capable candidate of their choice, appealed NVCC President Ashwin Mehadia.

The meeting was conducted by Secretary Ramavatar Totla while vote of thanks was proposed by Joint Secretary Umesh Patel.

