Nurses’ strike: Leaves, vacations cancelled, doctors back on duty at GMCH, Mayo

Nagpur: The nurses’ strike in both government hospitals of Nagpur – Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) entered the fourth day on Monday and the patients were at the suffering end.
Following the indefinite strike by nurses, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) issued an emergency order and cancelled all the planned leaves and vacations of doctors in the medical colleges and government hospitals on Sunday. Following this order, doctors started joining the hospitals on Monday.
As nurses were not available, the responsibility of taking care of the patients was on the resident doctors who had to work extra as their central committee is supporting the nurses’ strikes. The union of nurses alleged that no government authority came for the negotiation and they are feeling insulted.
Sumitra Tote, Secretary of the Maharashtra State Nurses Association said that they want a ministerial-level discussion on their demands while the government is insisting the administrative-level discussion. This won’t solve any problem. More than 20,000 nurses across the state are on leave and they need the ministry to step in, Tote said.
Both the government medical colleges in Nagpur were seen struggling to manage the situation on Monday as the first day of the week reported good rush in the OPDs. Only serious patients were being admitted while others were being asked to go home in most of the OPDs. In GMCH, the administration struggled to involve trainee students from nursing colleges to manage the show. In IGGMCH, a group of nurses is working while another group affiliated with the union that called for the strike is not working.