Nurses’ strike: Leaves, vacations cancelled, doctors back on duty at GMCH, Mayo

Nagpur: The nurses’ strike in both government hospitals of Nagpur – Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) entered the fourth day on Monday and the patients were at the suffering end.

Following the indefinite strike by nurses, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) issued an emergency order and cancelled all the planned leaves and vacations of doctors in the medical colleges and government hospitals on Sunday. Following this order, doctors started joining the hospitals on Monday.