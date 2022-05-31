Kashmiri Pandit teacher dies, 7th targeted killing

Advertisement

The Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, shot by terrorists, has died.

Rajni Bala (36) of Samba in Jammu region sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher, they said. An injured Bala was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, the officials said.