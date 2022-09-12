Nurse with Nagpur’s Dande Hospital gets letter of appreciation from PM Modi

Advertisement

Nagpur: A nurse with Nagpur’s Dande Hospital received an honour,a letter of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in recognition of her role in boosting immunisation against COVID-19.

The senior nurse Asha Sardar was presented the letter in a ceremony held at the hospital by Rahul Pande, State Information Commissioner, Nagpur Bench, while senior journalist Bal Kulkarni presided.

Lauding the initiative of Dr Pinak Dande in forwarding the name of the hospital’s nurse, Pande said, it shows the former’s big heart as these days, one sees adoption of dubious methods to get name and fame for oneself in society. Bal Kulkarni said, the appreciation from the Prime Minister showcases the vow of service taken by the nursing community to society.

Dr Pinak Dande, in his short address, said that the recognition from the Prime Minister is a booster for everyone in the hospital. Asha Sardar and her colleagues worked with total devotion during the critical period in the history of mankind and the same was taken note of by the Government of India, said Dr Seema Dande.

The letter of appreciation read “In time of pandemic, you played a crucial role in saving lives of people through active role in promoting immunisation and enabled India to set a new record”. Dr Sushant Muley, noted Chest Physician, was also present.

