Body of missing BDS student found floating in Ambazari Lake

Nagpur: Body of a 21-year old woman pursuing Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from a private college in Hingna area was found floating in Ambazari lake. She had been missing since Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Puja Ramdas Mule (30), a resident of Nerpinglai, Tehsil – Morshi, District – Amravati.

According to police, Puja was pursuing a BDS degree from Lata Mangeshkar Dental College in Hingna and was staying in a rented accommodation at Plot No. 81, Hingna Road. She went missing on Thursday morning. Since then, her family members were searching for her and a missing complaint was registered with police. Her body was found floating in Ambazari Lake on Saturday morning. The police fished out the body and her identity was confirmed by the landlord.

The body was sent to hospital for post-mortem. The cops are awaiting a post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. However, the exact reason behind Puja’s death could not be ascertained so far. A case of accidental death was registered by Ambazari police.

