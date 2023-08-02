Nuh clashes: 6 deaths, 116 arrests so far

Six deaths have been confirmed in the violence in Nuh district of Haryana, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday even as he renewed appeal to people to maintain peace in the State.

The chief minister said that a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards.

“Six people including two Home Guards and four civilians have died in the incident. 116 people have been arrested till now. They have been taken on remand. Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to the safety of the public,” Khattar said today.

“The overall situation in the state is normal. Appeal to the public to maintain peace, calm and brotherhood,” the Haryana chief minister said.

A total of 20 paramilitary forces and 30 Haryana Police units have been deployed in the State, he said.

“14 units were sent to Nuh, three to Palwal, two to Faridabad and one to Gurugram. At present, the situation is normal in Nuh and surrounding areas, security agencies have been put on alert mode,” CM said.

