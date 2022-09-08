NSRT to hold Guru Gaur Gopal Das talk show in Nagpur; details here

Advertisement

Nagpur: In one-of-a-kind event, Nagpur Spritis Round Table 258 is organising a talk show by renowned spiritual guru and motivational speaker Guru Gaur Gopal Das.

The talk show, called ‘Choose to be happy’ is all set to be conducted on October 2, 2022 at Chitnavis Centre Lawn, Civil Lines from 6pm to 8pm in Nagpur. The event is open for all age groups.

This is for the very first time that Guru Gaur Gopal Das will be interacting with the Nagpur’s audience. The talk show will be followed by an interactive session in which he shall be answering questions from the audience present.

Nagpur Spirits Round Table 258 aims to make it a charitable event where all the proceedings of the talk show will be donated to the underprivileged schools for development of infrastructure.

Over the past 7 Years Nagpur Spirits Round Table has been working continuously to build classrooms with successful projects been executed in Nagpur, Wardha, Koradi along with more than 200+ charitable activities done continuously throughout the past years.

This will be a ticketed event and Donation Passes are available for purchase at various centers across the city and have been priced at –

VIP Sofa Seating – Rs. 1,00,000/- For 10 Persons.VIP Chairs – Rs. 2,500/- Per Seat.

General Ticket – Rs. 1,500/- Per Seat.

Donation Passes sold and seat allotment shall be on a first come first serve basis other than VIP Sofa Seating. For further information on Donation Passes please contact: +917249854144.

