NSKA Nagpur students selected for National Karate Tournament to be held at Delhi on Dec 3, 4

Nagpur: Following excellent performance by students of National Shotokan Karate Association (NSKA), Nagpur, in the Maharashtra State Sub Junior Karate Championship 2022 held at Aurangabad on November 5 and 6, 2022, they have been selected for the National Karate Tournament to be held at Delhi on December 3 and 4, 2022.

The guidance was provided to all the students by Chief Sensei Sanjay Ingole of National Shotokan Karate Association of India along with Sensei Kishore Rahate, Sensei Avinash Ingole, Sensei Mohit Pandya, Sensei Devish Katare, Sensei Amol Iwanate, Sensei Prannoy Bhoge, Sensei Shyam Verma, Sensei Sushant Zade, Sensei Himanshu Dane from Nagpur district participated in this competition. , Sensei Saket Papewar, Sensei Krunal Borkar received guidance.

Following students who participated in Maharashtra State Sub Junior Karate Championship 2022 have qualified:

Boys:

1. Shlok Phating (7 years) — 25 kg Kumite Gold Medal and Silver Medal in Kata

2. Soham Shinde (9 years) – 25 Kg Kumite Gold Medal

3. Tejas Dalal (10 years) — +40 Kg Kumite Gold Medal

4. Abhas Gajbhiye (11 years) — 30 kg Kumite – Gold Medal

5. Sidesh Band (12 Years) — 50 Kg Kumite Gold Medal.

6. Amodh Gohane (12 Years) — +50 kg Kumite Gold Medal and Bronze Medal in Kata

Girls:

1. Janya Kevte (7 Years) — 25 kg Kumite Gold Medal.

2. Pahel Dabde (7 Years) — +25 kg Kumite Gold Medal and Bronze Medal in Kata

3. Rehan Shaikh (8 Years) — 1-20 kg Kumite Gold Medal and Silver Medal in Kata.

4. Shravani Nitye (8 Years) — 1-25 kg Kumite Gold Medal and Silver Medal in Kata

5. Hemlata Dharmik (10 years) Gold Medal in Kata

6. Disha Sharma (10 Years) — 30 Kg Kumite Gold Medal Medal

7. Siddhi Ingole (11 years) — 35 kg Kumite Gold Medal,

8. Tanurshi Varane (12 Years) — 40 Kg Kumite Gold Medal

9. Nishika Dabde (12 Years) — 50 Kg Gold Medal in Kumite and Bronze Medal in Kata.

