Air Fest 2022: Surya Kiran team arrives in Nagpur, sets to take off and land from Sonegoan

Nagpur: With Air Fest 2022 is around the corner, team Surya Kiran of Indian Air Force (IAF) arrived in the Second Capital of the State in their Hawk aircraft here, on Monday.

Surya Kiran team members are set to enthrall Nagpurians at Air Fest 2022 organised at Parade Ground of HQ Maintenance Command, Vayusena Nagar on Saturday, November 19. The team will take off and land from Sonegaon for the exciting Air Fest.

Advertisement

Notably, besides Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, the Air Fest-2022 will have various activities including display by Sarang Helicopters Air Display Team, Akashganga Team, and Air Warrior Drill Team. Other activities will include Para Hang Gliding, flypast by transport and fighter aircraft, static display of IAF equipment, aero-modelling, and performance by Air Force Band, informed Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh, Public Relations Officer (Defence), Nagpur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement