Now talking drones to monitor lockdown in Nagpur

Nagpur: Known for their innovative style of policing, Nagpur Police are set to use a talking drone to tell people suspected of breaching the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) restriction. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vikram Sali took the first trial of this innovative move at Sitabuldi on Monday evening.

Nagpur police, earlier were keeping an eagle’s eye through drones, however, the cops will now start to deliver messages telling people they are violating government guidelines.

Nagpur Police have already increased patrolling across the city to keep Nagpurians home. Though, to contain the virus borne disease, amid people who take norms for granted and ultimately violate the lockdown norms, this move will surely prove to be effective.