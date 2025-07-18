Now, sand mafias to face criminal charges, not just fines: Bawankule

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a decisive move to crack down on the growing menace of illegal sand mining, the Maharashtra Government has rolled out a new joint enforcement policy that goes beyond mere fines, making offenders liable for criminal prosecution. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the major policy shift in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Highlighting the coordinated approach, Bawankule said a unified Government Resolution (GR) has been issued jointly by the Revenue and Home Departments. “Earlier, illegal sand transporters would walk away with just a penalty from the Revenue Department. That loophole has now been plugged,” he told the House.

Under the newly notified mechanism, both departments will now act independently and simultaneously. “If the Revenue Department intercepts an illegal sand transport vehicle, police action will still follow. If police seize it first, revenue authorities will independently impose penalties. And crucially, a criminal case will be registered regardless,” Bawankule explained.

This two-pronged strategy is aimed at dismantling the impunity enjoyed by sand mafias, who until now exploited departmental silos to avoid serious consequences. “There will be no leniency going forward. This policy ensures strict, swift, and transparent action to protect our environment and enforce the law,” he asserted.

The new resolution, Bawankule said, is being circulated to all field-level officials and will come into effect immediately. The policy shift reflects the state’s increasing resolve to rein in rampant and environmentally damaging illegal sand mining — a practice that not only erodes riverbanks and ecosystems but also undermines the legal construction material supply chain.

Revenue officials believe the strengthened enforcement mechanism will enhance regulation of minor minerals and send a strong message that environmental violations will no longer be treated with kid gloves.