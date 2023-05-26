Nagpur: In a significant decision, it has now been decided that registration of births and deaths occurring at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (Mayo) in Nagpur city will now be done in these two hospitals only.

In this regard, according to the letter of Maharashtra Government’s Health Services Commissionerate, Pune, the Additional Commissioner of NMC Ram Joshi has given instructions to the administration of both the hospitals through letters regarding the implementation of the order. Interestingly, from June 1, 2023, births and deaths occurring in Medical and Mayo in the city will be recorded online.

Meanwhile, registration of births and deaths occurring in all private hospitals of Nagpur city along with municipal hospitals will be done in the respective zone of Nagpur Municipal Corporation. According to the notification of the State Government, the heads of all the government health institutions in the State have been declared as birth and death registrars. They are expected to deliver the registration certificate of all births and deaths occurring in the building or premises of their health institutions. Accordingly, it is mandatory for the concerned health institutions to register the births and deaths on the website www.crsorgi.gov.in and issue their certificates.

In this regard, he has also directed to submit the report to the Deputy Director Health Services, Pune, and the Deputy Chief Registrar Birth and Death Office within 8 days regarding the start of registration of birth and death cases in their hospitals by adopting the said online process by the GMCH and Mayo administration in the city.

