    Published On : Tue, May 4th, 2021

    Now private, government hospitals need NMC’s approval to admit Covid patients

    Nagpur: Following the orders of Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court, all the Covid Care Centers( CCC) and Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) whether Government or Private are hereby restrained from admitting any patient directly unless bed has been allocated at that respective hospital by the authority concern of Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Covid Control Room (CCR), stated the notification issued by NMC Chief Radhakrishnan B on Tuesday.

    The responsibility of monitoring and allocating the beds at all the Covid Care Centers, Dedicated Covid Health Care Centers & DCHs of Nagpur District including Nagpur City is hereby entrusted to the teams.

    The dedicated telephone numbers for this facility is 0712-2567021 and dedicated mobile number with What’s app facilities are 7770011537 and 7770011472.


