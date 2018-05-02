Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, May 5th, 2021

    5 held for Remdesivir black-marketing in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Five people, including a doctor and a male nurse, have been arrested in Nagpur for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir injections and two vials of the medicine used currently for COVID-19 treatment were seized, police said on Tuesday.

    Two people arrested on April 20 with two Remdesivir vials told Sitabuldi police that they got the injections from a male nurse working in Jamtha here, an official said. “The male nurse stole the vials after administering acidity injections to the patient in their place and making a false record in the hospital”s record book.

    So far, we have arrested five people, including a doctor,” said Senior Inspector Atul Sabnis of Sitabuldi police station. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM


