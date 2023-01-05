Now pay your Water Bills on mobile right from your home

Nagpur: Its new year-2023 gift for Nagpuians. Now water consumers, especially senior citizens, working women-men, can pay their water bills upto Rs 1 lakh right on a mobile click. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Orange City Water have provided the ‘Bhim UPI QR Code payment option right on the water bills of water consumers. With this QR code consumers can make payments through any payment app (Phone Pay, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, PayTm or any other app) as well as all Mobile Banking Apps and that too right from his home.

Earlier the facility was available on the Online portal www.ocwindia.com & Nagpur Water App now QR Code has been printed on the consumers water bill.

OCW Chief Executive Officer, Mr Sanjoy Roy inaugurated the service by scanning QR code on water bills and making payment of his personal water bills. Chief Operating officer Mr Rahul Kulkarni, Director Mr KMP Singh & other senior officials Mr Vinod Gupta, Mr Pravin Sharan, Mr Amol Pande Mr Moloy were present on the occasion.

Rather than visiting NMC-OCW zone offices or CCC’s and waiting in queues , water consumers now have various easy options available for paying water bills right from mobiles at their fingertips. Consumers can also avail Online Billing facility @ www.ocwindia.com & official mobile app ‘Nagpur Water’ . All the services provided are simple and easy to use, safe and provide transparency too.

It must be mentioned here, as part of Essential Services , all of NMC-OCW zonal offices and Customer Service Centre are operating in official timings ,to avoid rush and long queues NMC-OCW appealed to consumers to use BHIM-UPI QR code and other options of online payment of water bills.

For any other information or complaints regarding water supply please contact NMC-OCW Toll Free Number: 1800-266-9899

