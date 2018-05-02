Now, NMC starts on-site special camps for Covid-19 jabs in city

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has now started to organise on-site special vaccination camps for eligible people in the city. With this move, the civic body has discontinued the ‘Vaccination in Your Locality’ drive launched in the last week of May and continued it till the second week of June. The drive was launched to increase the number of vaccine beneficiaries in the city.

During the drive, employees of NMC working in 98 centres had visited community halls, indoor sports stadiums and other places in different localities and vaccinated the eligible citizens. Most of the people have been inoculated in selected localities. Hence the drive was discontinued and on-site special camps are being organised by NMC now, said an official of the civic body.

Following the footsteps of NMC, the Zilla Parishad has started ‘Vaccination in Your Village’ from the last week of May. But the response has been lukewarm as the number of beneficiaries has not been increased to a desired level.

The NMC said that vaccination has been resumed at 98 centres and started to organise special vaccination camps on-site