Published On : Tue, Oct 1st, 2019

Now, NMC employees to get salary based on biometrics attendance

Nagpur: Employees of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), who were waiting since months for salaries as per 7th Pay Commission, were in for another jolt. The NMC administration has issued a diktat that the employees of the civic body would get salaries October onwards based on biometrics attendance only. The diktat put the employees in a fix and now they were gearing up to move court for some sort of remedy.

The biometric attendance system has been installed at NMC’s at all zone offices, headquarters and at five dispensaries to curb absenteeism and ensure punctuality as well. An employee entering or leaving the premises presses his thumb in the slot provided. The system identifies the person and records the timing of arrival and departure. Now, no bio-metric attendance would mean no salary.

The union of NMC employees has been staging agitations and resorting to other means for receiving salaries in accordance with 7th Pay Commission recommendation. But the administration of cash-strapped civic body disappointed them.

Now, in a diktat issued by the civic body, the General Administration Department has been directed to prepare salaries of the employees based on biometrics attendance. No salary or wages will be drawn in favour of the employees of any category for October onwards unless they have biometric attendance, read the diktat.

The fatwa of administration has put the NMC employees in a fix. The employees union is now considering to move court for hammering out some sort of remedy.

