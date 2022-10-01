Now, NMC boss says Central Bazaar Road will remain open for traffic for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din

Nagpur Today

Nagpur: Taking a U-Turn, the Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B on Saturday said that traffic on the road stretch on Central Bazaar Road from Kalpana Building till Lokmat Square will be allowed for more days in view of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din event being held at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur.

Earlier, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had on Friday announced closure of the road stretch on Central Bazaar Road from Kalpana Building till Lokmat Square for traffic for two months — from October 1 to November 30 — to take-up balance work of construction of cement road. The road opposite to Lokmat building had caved in on August 8, posing a major threat to the motorists. To repair it, excavation was started by the NMC leading to an increase in the crater’s size. Netizens have been claiming that no necessary steps are being taken for its improvement work.

The Central Bazaar Road was proposed to be concretised under Phase-I from VNIT Gate till Lokmat Square but work till the office of Tarun Bharat could only be completed as the civic body ran out of funds. Now, after a gap of three to four years, the balance work is being taken-up and hence Nagpur Municipal Corporation said traffic on the said stretch would remain closed.

The contractor has been instructed to put in place adequate measures to warn road users about the ongoing work. The decision of Nagpur Municipal Corporation to take-up construction on eve of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din celebrations had come as a surprise as Central Bazaar Road sees massive crowds during the event. The announcement of the closure of the road has created unrest amongst the motorists, raising fingers at the NMC for sloppy work.

