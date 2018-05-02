Now consumers will be able to pay their water bills by using Phone pay and google pay App

Nagpur: Now water consumers will be able to pay their water bills by using any UPI or QR Code based App. Like Google Pay, PhonePe along with already existed Pay Tm facility.

With the help of the in-house IT team, The Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Orange City Water have enabled the Bhim UPI payment option for water consumers of Nagpur. This facility is available on the Online portal www.ocwindia.com & Nagpur Water App. It will enable consumers to make the payment of water bill via UPI facility like Phone Pay, Google Pay, etc.

Along with the mobile application, NMC-OCW has also facility of PayTM services for consumers. PayTM is the one of the most popular payment application, and NMC-OCW accepts water bills via PayTM too.

Water consumers have easy option available of paying water bills online rather than visiting to NMC- OCW zone office CCC’s, despite they are providing services. Online Billing facility @ www.ocwindia.com & official mobile app ‘Nagpur Water’ will allow consumers to avail NMC-OCW services at his/her fingertips. The step by Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water (OCW) will enable consumers to pay the online bills from their mobile handsets. The online service is simple and easy to use, and provides transparency too.

It must be mentioned here, as part of Essential Services , all of NMC-OCW zonal offices and Customer Service Centre are operating in official timings , but to support Social Distancing as well as to avoid rush during Lockdown period Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water (OCW) appealed consumers to prefer online payment of water bills.

As precautionary measure NMC-OCW appealed consumers can opt for online payment of water bills. For any other information or complaints regarding water supply please contact NMC-OCW Toll Free Number: 1800-266-9899



