Now, Anurag Thakur slams Rahul’s LS attendance

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during his London visit, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the Wayanad MP’s attendance in Lok Sabha is lower than the average attendance of MPs in Parliament.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi while addressing British parliamentarians in London alleged that the functioning microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced.

The Union Minister further said that Rahul Gandhi should come to the Parliament and apologise to the nation.

Addressing a press conference, “Today India is emerging as a global superpower and India is chairing the G20. All these things show the progress of India but on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi is not leaving any chance to humiliate India.”

Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and insults the country.

“He should come to the Parliament and apologise to the nation. He says that he is not allowed to speak in Parliament but his attendance in Lok Sabha is lower than the average attendance of MPs in Parliament,” said the Union Minister.

“Congress knows the art of corruption and corruption through art. They are running a campaign against the country. They should apologise to the nation and stop their Cambridge cries,” he added

