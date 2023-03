K Vijaya Rama Rao, former DG CBI passed away today after a brief illness. He was in the IPS 1959 batch and was part of the AP cadre.

Rama Rao, also a former minister in the N. Chandrababu Naidu-led government in united Andhra Pradesh, was admitted to a city hospital a few days ago after suffering a brain stroke. He was declared dead by the hospital around 7 pm, yesterday.

