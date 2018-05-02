Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Now ₹500 fine for not wearing mask in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Negligence of citizens despite a continuous appeal by the authorities resulted in a rampant surge in the number of COVID-19 cases from the last 2 weeks in the city. Even as the police are registering cases against lockdown violators, Nagpurians continue to roam without wearing masks.

    Taking stern action against this behavior, the corporation will now slap a fine of Rs 500 on those who come out of their houses without masks, which play a significant role in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The action comes into force from Monday.

    Since, September 4 till September to date more than 3K people were charged for disobeying the pandemic rules and the nuisance squad has collected fine from the violators.

    Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NMC has given safety guidelines to follow like wearing a mask, social distancing and hand wash, etc. Still, irresponsible citizens are not in a mood to follow these rules.

