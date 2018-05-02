Inauguration of “e-Commerce Multivendor Portal vialewudyojika” by Smriti Irani on Friday, 18th Sept at 4 pm on Zoom

Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles, Government of India, Smriti Irani will be inaugurating and launching the e-Commerce Multivendor Portal “www.vialewudyojika.com” of Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing Vidarbha Industries Association on Friday, 18th September 2020 from 4 pm on Zoom.

On this occasion, she will be addressing the LEW members and budding entrepreneurs on “Women Empowerment through Entrepreneurship.’

This is an attempt to provide an online platform for lady entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and add to their customer base on a continuous basis. It’s an opportunity to showcase their products globally and create their valuable brands. The vendors on this portal will get a benefit of widening the scope of their businesses on a new and modern platform. Clothing, Khadi clothes, Painting, fabric painting, Bags, Electronic Goods, realtors & developers, Herbal products, Imitation Jewelleries ,Real Flower jewelleries, Art & Handicrafts (Paper mache dolls, Thread painting ,glass mosaic, Resin Art, Decorative Candles), Dry fruits, Essential Oil, Bhagwan ke Vastra Shringar and many more items.

For details and registration in e-commerce site may contact Madhubala Singh, Project Director (9730103581) or Rashmi Kulkarni, Coordinator (9503129080) or VIA LEW Chairperson Manisha Bawankar (7387002535) or Poonam Lala Secretary (9823071939) or VIA 0712-2561211.

Program is open for all, members of the LEW, lady entrepreneurs, interested ladies are cordially invited to join the session @ 3.45 pm in large numbers on zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82243395401 or ID : Meeting ID: 822 4339 5401