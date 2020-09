Nagpur: MLC and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagpur city President, Pravin Datke has been tested positive with the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19).

Datke shared the news on this facebook page on Monday, where he thanked all his supporters for praying for him.

He wrote that “With the blessing of all well-wishers I will soon be back to work, for those who came in contact with me in last few days I request you to take necessary precautions and get tested”.