November record: Temp dips to 12.8 degree as chill grips Nagpur

Nagpur: The warning by Weatherman that Nagpurians should brace up for chilly days ahead as winter would be harsh this year is coming true. On Wednesday, November 4, the Second Capital witnessed a sharp fall in minimum temperature. The minimum temperature dipped to 12.8 degree Celsius, the season’s lowest so far. The city’s minimum temperature on Wednesday is also the lowest ever in the month of November.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degree Celsius while the sudden temperature dip by 3.4 degrees in just 24 hours caused discomfort among citizens. After a long stretched monsoon this year, the winter knocked the city doors a little early and the dipping temperature also made new records every day. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted a harsh winter this year. The lowest minimum temperature in November in Nagpur was observed 15 degree Celsius so far, however, theWednesday’s temperature is a new record for the city.

Normally, the minimum temperature in Nagpur starts decreasing below 15 degrees in December but this year it observed in the very first week of November. Days have been on the warmer side followed by pleasant nights in the last couple of days. According to the Weather Department, as no significant system is prevailing across the city, dry weather conditions would continue. Light easterly and north-easterly winds would blow with day temperatures settling between 31 and 33 degree Celsius, while minimum temperature setting between 12-15 degree Celsius. According to weather experts, the temperature in Nagpur is likely to decrease one more degree till November 10. However, the humidity level is likely to increase after November 10 which will also raise the minimum temperature by 2 degrees.

In Vidarbha, Yavatmal recorded the lowest minimum temperature with 12.0 degree Celsius while Chandrapur was the second in the list with 12.2 degree Celsius. Amravati recorded 13.0 degree Celsius while Gondia was 13.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Washim (14.2 degree Celsius), Wardha (14.4 degree Celsius), Akola (15.6 degree Celsius), Bramhapuri (16.4 degree Celsius), Buldhana (16.6 degree Celsius) and Gadchiroli (16.6 degree Celsius) recorded the minimum temperature above 14 degree mark.